2 arrested, stolen vehicle recovered after investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Anthony Kyle Wilson (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office) Anthony Kyle Wilson (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Erick Garza (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office) Erick Garza (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
FULTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two men were arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle from Paragould, Arkansas.

Erick Garza, 21, was charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.

Anthony Kyle Wilson, 26, was charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.

On Tuesday, February 25, at about 8 a.m., the Fulton County Sheriff's Office was notified about an abandoned vehicle on Roper School Road. They say once the deputy arrived it was determined that the vehicle, a 2009 Dodge Journey with Arkansas registration, had been stolen sometime between Feb. 21 and Feb. 23.

The vehicle was recovered and taken back to the FCSO where the investigation continued. Officers went to the Indian Hills apartment complex in Hickman, Ky. where several people were interviewed. Two men were detained and brought to the sheriff's office for interviews, at which time deputies say they confessed to having possession of the vehicle and charges were filed.

Both were taken to the Fulton County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond.

Fulton County Sheriff Hopper would like to thank the citizens for the tips that helped them in arresting the suspects. He said all tips remain completely confidential.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

