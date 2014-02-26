A red X to shine light on a movement - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A red X to shine light on a movement

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - It's all part of the  the end it movement. The symbol is a red 'X' to hopefully get people talking about the millions of not just children but women and men forced into sex trafficking every year, and it could be happening closer than you think.

St. Louis recently opened a safe home,  one of the first in the United States because  the city is ranked third in the country in sex trafficking.  In addition, experts say the numbers are growing, according to international crisis aid

According to ICA, 1.2  million children alone who fall victim world-wide each year.

Out of that number, the department of justice estimates 300 thousand US. Children are at risk.

That's why on Thursday,  February 27 people here in the Heartland join a movement going on across the country to shine a light on slavery.

"I was guilty of not knowing just how often it happens and how real this horror is," said Kramer Schuerenberg of Cape Girardeau. "We just want people to be aware and start to learn about the slavery that still exists at home as close as your backyard and in nearly every country." 

 They're drawing the red x's on their hands just to get people talking -- to tell the world slavery still exists and their message: they won't stand for it.

"I've heard victims speak about what they've gone through personally and I can't even imagine how incredibly devastating and terrible it would be to be in that situation. We can't be blind to the fact that slavery still exists and we hope this gets everyone talking and hopefully on a mission to learn more so that this problem doesn't go hidden," said Kurt McDowell of Cape Girardeau. 

McDowell, an Exercise Science major, and two friends actually started a faith-based operation called Chosen Fitness in which they give half of the profits to campaigns to end human trafficking. 

"We have to realize this is real and it has to stop. It's been on my heart for a while and I hope others will pick up that passion too," said McDowell. 

The goal is for each person with an 'X' to tell ten people, and hopefully those people will tell ten more

To see the staggering domestic and international numbers get more info at these sites and watch Heartland news today.

http://enditmovement.com/learn.php

http://enditmovement.com/

http://www.crisisaid.org/Portals/0/sextraffickingstatisticsupdated2012.pdf

http://www.crisisaid.org/

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:38 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:38:27 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

  • AL Pastor on storm damage: ‘This is not going to stop the church’

    AL Pastor on storm damage: ‘This is not going to stop the church’

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-03-20 08:32:51 GMT
    West Point Pastor, Ronny MooreWest Point Pastor, Ronny Moore

    West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.

    West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.

    •   
Powered by Frankly