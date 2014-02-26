Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office investigating stolen truck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office investigating stolen truck

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
UNION CITY, TN (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stolen vehicle report on State Route 239 in the Jordan Community.

James Thorpe of Union City, Tenn. told officers a 2003 Chevrolet, 2500 HD Diesel pickup truck, silver in color, with TN registration 393-KXN was stolen at his farm shop located on Hwy 239.

A white female was seen in the area and the vehicle she was driving was found abandoned across the Tennessee state line. The female has been identified but is not from this area and is a person of interest.

If you have any information about this crime please contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 270-236-2545. All tips will remain completely confidential.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:38 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:38:27 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

  • AL Pastor on storm damage: ‘This is not going to stop the church’

    AL Pastor on storm damage: ‘This is not going to stop the church’

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-03-20 08:32:51 GMT
    West Point Pastor, Ronny MooreWest Point Pastor, Ronny Moore

    West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.

    West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.

    •   
Powered by Frankly