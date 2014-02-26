Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office investigating stolen truck

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stolen vehicle report on State Route 239 in the Jordan Community.James Thorpe of Union City, Tenn. told officers a 2003 Chevrolet, 2500 HD Diesel pickup truck, silver in color, with TN registration 393-KXN was stolen at his farm shop located on Hwy 239.A white female was seen in the area and the vehicle she was driving was found abandoned across the Tennessee state line. The female has been identified but is not from this area and is a person of interest.If you have any information about this crime please contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 270-236-2545. All tips will remain completely confidential.