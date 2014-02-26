2 arrested after traffic stop leads to meth bust

Two men face drug charges after a traffic stop led to police finding crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.Fulton County sheriff's officers conducted a traffic stop on Moscow Avenue in Hickman on a 2000 Lincoln Expedition on Tuesday. John Edgin was driving the SUV. David Anthony Dixon was a passenger. Dixon had outstanding warrants from other counties for drug charges.A K-9 unit found crystal meth, scales, baggies, and meth pipes in the vehicle.Dixon was arrested at the scene. Edgin was released from the scene at the time. Edgin was later arrested on charges originating from the traffic stop.Officers searched Edgin's home in Hickman and found items used to manufacture methamphetamine, a shake and bake lab, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.David Anthony Dixon, 36, of Wickliffe, Ky. is charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense, and trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense. Dixon also had out-of-county charges of fleeing or evading police, second degree on foot and a probation violation.John D. Edgin, 35, of Hickman, Ky. is charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense, and trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense. He also faces new charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine precursors, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and persistent felony offender.Dixon and Edgin were taken to the Fulton County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond each.