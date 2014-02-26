Camping facilities to open at Wappapello Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake announced the dates for the opening of developed campgrounds for the 2014 season.

Redman Creek East Campground sites 41-69 and 86-109 will open for the season on March 21. On March 28, Greenville Campground sites 1-78 and 107-111 will open and the Redman Creek West Campground will open on April 4. The Peoples Creek Lower Campground sites 1-39 will open on April 18.

Reservations for campsites can be made by calling 1-877-444-6777 (toll free) or online by clicking here. Reservations for campsites can be made a minimum of four days in advance or a maximum of six months in advance. If you would like additional information about recreational facilities at Wappapello Lake, please call 573-222-8562.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

?