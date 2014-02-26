Camping facilities to open at Wappapello Lake - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Camping facilities to open at Wappapello Lake

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
WAPPAPELLO LAKE, MO (KFVS) -

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake announced the dates for the opening of developed campgrounds for the 2014 season.

Redman Creek East Campground sites 41-69 and 86-109 will open for the season on March 21. On March 28, Greenville Campground sites 1-78 and 107-111 will open and the Redman Creek West Campground will open on April 4. The Peoples Creek Lower Campground sites 1-39 will open on April 18.

Reservations for campsites can be made by calling 1-877-444-6777 (toll free) or online by clicking here. Reservations for campsites can be made a minimum of four days in advance or a maximum of six months in advance. If you would like additional information about recreational facilities at Wappapello Lake, please call 573-222-8562.

