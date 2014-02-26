Bob Reeves says goodbye - Controversial Mo. Senate bill - Winter affecting home construction

Bob Reeves says goodbye - Controversial Mo. Senate bill - Winter - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bob Reeves' last forecast will be on Heartland News at 6:00.
A senate bill could impact on how businesses operate in Missouri.
And, winter weather has slowed home construction for one Heartland family.
It's a bittersweet day in the newsroom and across the Heartland as Bob Reeves signs off the air tonight after 42 years at KFVS12. Those that can't catch the special tonight at 6:30 p.m. 'Bob Reeves: The Calm in the Storm' can watch online at kfvs12.com and on our news app. We'll miss you Bob, and happy retirement!

Bob's final forecast will be on Heartland News at 6 p.m.. There could be some wintry weather in the forecast! Some contractors say the winter weather has put them behind schedule. Now, they’re trying to catch up. Kadee Brosseau talked to one couple that says they picked the wrong winter to build a home.

A senate bill could impact on how businesses operate in Missouri.  It says people should have a freedom of religion but some worry the interpretation will affect Missourians and their businesses. Christy Millweard has the details tonight at 5:00. A similar bill is causing controversy in Arizona.

It’s a different kind controversy in Steele, Mo. - where some are upset about a new school policy on prom dresses. Mollie Lair has the details tonight at 6:03.

And, here's a story that's gotten a lot of attention nationwide - now a Kentucky Senate committee has advanced a bill to allow trial use of cannabis oil to treat children suffering from severe seizures.

A reminder - the March 31 enrollment deadline to sign up for health coverage through Get Covered Illinois is quickly approaching.

One southern Illinois lawmaker wants to temporarily cut the tax on propane.

Two Cape Girardeau house fires are being investigated by the state fire marshal. A fire caused extensive damage to a home in Cape Girardeau early Wednesday morning. And, an overnight house fire in Cape Girardeau is being investigated as a suspicious incident.

A Missouri lawmaker is proposing legislation intended to speed up executions of those who kidnapped their murder victims.

Flags were lowered to half-staff Wednesday, February 26 in honor of a Kentucky Marine who died while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.

And - Todd Richards says one St. Louis left-hander is unlikely to be ready to pitch at the start of the season.

