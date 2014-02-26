Trail of Tears state forest prescribed burn planned

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources staff will perform a prescribed burn in portions of the Trail of Tears State Forest this spring.

They say the southeast corner of the forest, adjacent to fire trails #10, 11, 13, 14 and 15 will be the focus of the burn on the south side of the forest. The second location will be adjacent to the North Forest Road and fire trails #28 and 41. These portions of the forest will be closed while the burn takes place.

Timing of the burn will be weather dependent, but will occur between March 1 and March 31. IDNR said a notice will be placed at the site entrance 24 hours before the burn takes place.

