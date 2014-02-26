Police: Paducah woman arrested for alleged 'doctor-shopping'

A Paducah woman was arrested after police say it was determined she was "doctor-shopping" to get prescription painkillers.

Tabitha Baird, 52, was arrested on an indictment charging her with five counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

Detective John Tolliver, the Paducah Police Department's prescription drug investigator, said he received information that Baird was getting hydrocodone improperly. His investigation showed that Baird had received prescriptions for the drug from two Paducah physicians.

Tolliver interviewed the physicians, who said they were unaware Baird was seeing another physician. Tolliver presented his investigation to a grand jury, which returned an indictment charging Baird with five counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

She was arrested Wednesday, February 26 and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

