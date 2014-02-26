Rend Lake College reminds students to complete FAFSA - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rend Lake College reminds students to complete FAFSA

Rend Lake College is urging students who have not completed their Free Application for Federal Student Aid to do so Wednesday or they might miss out on the opportunity for state aid.

The FAFSA, which is an online form that can be prepared annually by current and prospective college students in the U.S. to determine their eligibility for student financial aid, can be completed at www.fafsa.ed.gov.

On Feb. 25, the Illinois Student Assistance Commission released on its website that it will suspend the announcement of 2014-15 Monetary Award Program grants for all students whose initial 2014-15 FAFSA is received by the Central Processing System on or after Friday, Feb. 28.

"The bottom line is ISAC has set a deadline of Thursday, Feb. 27, for students to submit their 2014-15 school year FAFSA and be considered for MAP funds," said Cheri Rushing, director of Financial Aid at RLC. "ISAC is crediting continued state budget difficulties and a high volume of early applicants for the move. We want to make sure students know that other forms of aid are tied to the FAFSA. So, just because they miss this deadline for MAP, they will still want to complete the FAFSA.

“Go to the fafsa.ed.gov website with your 2013 tax information and fill out the application using RLC’s school code of 007119,” Rushing added. “If you are a dependent student, you will use your parents’ 2013 tax information.”

