Perryville teacher named award winner for teaching excellence

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Mary D. Kutz (Source: St. Vincent de Paul) Mary D. Kutz (Source: St. Vincent de Paul)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A Perryville teacher was the winner of the M. Cathlin Casey Award for Teaching Excellence.

Mary D. Kutz from St. Vincent de Paul High School in Perryville, Mo. will be honored on March 4 at St. Louis University's "Teaching for Excellence" Dinner and Award Ceremony.

Within the portfolio of letters from students, peers and administrators the following comments were made:

"As her student, I know she is rigorous and creative and has given me and outstanding education in History/Social Studies."

"Mrs. Kutz is known as St. Vincent for her dedication, her preparedness, her enthusiasm and talent. She creates a classroom environment rich with information, ideas and critical thinking. Her tests are tough, but they sure required me to think. The pay-off in college was wonderful."

"Mary's sense of humor and her enjoyment of teaching are part and parcel of who she is as a teacher."

Sr. M. Cathlin Casey, BVM, the namesake of this award epitomized the philosophy of the 1818 Advanced College Credit Program. Sr. Casey taught English at two 1818 ACC Program charter high schools, Xavier High School and St. Louis University High.

Sr. Casey is remembered fondly for her commitment to academic excellence, rigorous expectations of her students and contagious sense of joy. She died in 1979 of ALS.

