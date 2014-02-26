KYTC: KY 305/Old Cairo Rd. to be restricted in McCracken Co.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic to one lane on KY 305/Old Cairo Road in McCracken County on Thursday, February 27.

The lane restriction on KY 305 is to allow deck and joint sealing work on the P&L Railroad Overpass at mile point 7.699.

A bridge repair crew will be on site starting about 8 a.m. KYTC said the work should be completed by about noon, Thursday.

This work zone is along KY 305/Old Cairo Road between Orchardview Drive and Carr Road.

Drivers should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers and bridge maintenance personnel are on the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.