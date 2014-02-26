Some streets still closed after Murray downtown building collaps - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Some streets still closed after Murray downtown building collapse

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Some streets in Murray are still closed after a building collapse over the weekend.

The only street closed to local traffic is Main Street between 3rd and 4th Streets. Main Street is blocked off at 12th Street and Industrial Street, and 4th Street is blocked off at Chestnut Street and Glendale Road to restrict out-of-town semitrailer traffic.

Fencing has been placed around the building collapse area.  And, no trespassing signs are posted on the fences.

Police say that entry into the fenced area without permission from city officials will be prosecuted under Kentucky Revised Statute 511.070 and 511.080.

The Murray Chamber and Murray Main Street will hold another informational meeting Thursday, February 27 at 8:30 a.m. at the Murray CVB (201 S. 4th St). This meeting will include a timeline for clean-up, a list of resources the Chamber and Main Street can provide to those affected by the collapse, and a question and answer session.

The following businesses are now open: Shane Lee, Raymond James, Ryan Walker State Farm, King Psychology Center, Finders Keepers, Carraway Furniture, Gallery 109 & Fairbanks Studio, and Red Bug on 3rd.

The following businesses have not been allowed back into their offices. Here is their relocation information

  • Richard Jones, Attorney- relocation pending
  • Tony Page, CPA- 1712 St. Rt. 121 N. Suite H
  • Pierce & Kellar, CPA- 304 Maple St.
  • Printing Services- 400 Main St.
  • Jessica Fox-Flinn- 509 Maple St.
  • Max Parker- 820 Sharpe St.
  • Murray Shoe Repair- temporarily closed

The contractor has been instructed to shore-up the north and remaining west walls of the building and remove the roof. After this is completed, the engineer will assess the condition of the building and provide additional direction to the contractor for the remaining work. The estimated time frame to shore-up the walls and remove the roof is three days and should be completed by this weekend. Once the contractor is given approval to remove the remaining building, it will take approximately ten days to demo and clean up the site. This timeframe is all contingent upon the engineer’s structural assessment during the demo process.

