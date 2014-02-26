Jackson County EMA, fire departments to program weather radios

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency (JCEMA) is partnering with area fire departments to program NOAA Weather Radios for residents.

Severe weather preparedness week in Illinois is March 2 – March 8, 2014.



Area residents can bring their existing or new weather radio and it will be checked that it is programmed correctly. They ask that new batteries are either installed or brought with the radio to be installed.





The programming schedule is as follows:



Monday March 3rd

1 p.m. at the Makanda Fire Station #1, 5420 Old U.S. Hwy 51, Carbondale.



Tuesday March 4th

1 p.m. at the Dowell Fire Station, 215 Union Ave, Dowell.



Dowell F.D. will be holding a give-a-away for four new weather radios. Registration is at the Dowell Village Hall.



Wednesday March 5th

10 a.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center-City Hall, 200 S. Illinois Ave.



1 p.m. at the DeSoto Fire Station (210 W. Lincoln, DeSoto).



Thursday March 6th

10 a.m. at the Campbell Hill Fire Station, 307 Main St., Campbell Hill.

1 p.m. at the Vergennes Fire Station, 650 Harrison St., Veregennes.





