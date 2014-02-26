Lawmaker: Lower penalty for small drug crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A lawmaker wants to reduce the penalty for possession of low levels of marijuana or harder drugs as part of a criminal justice "realignment" to reduce the strain on state prisons.

Democratic Rep. Michael Zalewski (zuh-LES'-kee) of Riverside introduced the package Wednesday after failed efforts last fall to get approval for longer sentences for carrying illegal weapons. Critics resisted the measure - a priority of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel - saying it would further burden crowded prisons.

Zalewski still supports the gun measure but didn't discuss it in the House Judiciary Committee. He suggested making possession of less than an ounce of marijuana a petty offense - like a traffic ticket - and other legislation. The committee didn't vote.

The bills are HB3770, HB3771 and HB3773.

Online: http://www.ilga.gov

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.