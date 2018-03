Applications are now available for nurse practitioner scholarships in Illinois.There are five scholarships worth $4,000 each.Students who receive scholarships will agree to practice for two years in an approved rural area in Illinois.To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be Illinois residents and be a registered nurse accepted or enrolled in an accredited nurse practitioner program.Scholarship funding is provided by the Rural Illinois Medical Student Assistance Program.Applications are available on the Rural Illinois Medical Student Assistance Program website at RIMSAP.com Applications are due May 1.