Harsh winter slows construction projects

Construction workers say snow, ice, and freezing temperatures make for the worst kind of weather for building. Some contractors say the winter weather has put them behind schedule. Now, they’re trying to catch up.

Cindy Harris and Alan Jones say they picked the wrong winter to begin building their new home.

“We are going to put an end table over there with a lamp,” Harris said.

She has her new home décor all picked out.

“I’ve been picturing in my head where things are going to go,” Harris said.

She says if the weather would have cooperated, they would have been already moved in.

“[The] estimated move in date was in December," Harris said. "However the weather changes on us and we got put behind,” Harris said.

Harris and Jones say insulation contractors were scheduled to come Wednesday, but cold temperatures made them postpone again.

“The further along it gets, the more anxious I get,” Jones said.

Construction contractors say from pouring concrete to roofing, winter weather makes things tough.

“In a snow and ice covered job site it’s much more difficult to get deliveries to the jobsite,” said Bryan Burger with Columbia Construction. “You could definitely have production issues from hands freezing up to toes getting cold.”

Burger says this year, the timing was right for their projects, so the weather didn’t slow them down too much. However, he says had they been in a different stage of construction, it could have been a different story.

“[If] it’s a 15 degree day outside, with a 20 mile an hour north wind, and you’re up there trying to bolt up structural steel or things like that, your fingers don’t work and it gets to be an issue,” Burger said.

For now, Harris and Jones are doing what they can to help move construction along on their own.

“I’m putting some cripples in,” Jones said.

“If we would have known we were going to run into the bad weather, we would have started a lot sooner on it,” Harris said.

They say they’re just hoping spring comes soon.

“We are just anxious to get moved in so we can enjoy it,” Harris said.

Jones and Harris say their new estimated move-in date is the end of March or the beginning of April.

