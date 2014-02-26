Ky. man facing marijuana, burglary charges

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says a Kentucky man faces marijuana and burglary charges after an investigation in western Kentucky.

Roger Dale Henson, Jr., 28, of Kirksey, Ky. was charged with receiving stolen property (gun), receiving stolen property u/$10,000 and possession of marijuana in Marshall County. He was also charged with two counts of burglary third degree in Calloway County.

The charges stem from deputies finding items in Henson's truck believed to be from burglaries in two western Kentucky counties.

The Calloway and Marshall County Sheriff's Offices along with the Kentucky State Police investigated the reported burglaries after residents reported a suspicious truck with items loaded in the back in the Dexter and Almo areas.

Henson was booked into the Marshall County Detention Center.

The investigation revealed the truck belonged to Henson.