Comic book drawing workshop in Cape Girardeau

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host the Saturday Social featuring Nathan Bonner as a representative for Cape Comic Con 2014.

Nathan Bonner is the comic book artist behind both the Indavo space adventure comics and the Shamus Stone noir comics.

There will be a discussion on the creative process involved in developing a comic series from scratch followed by a drawing workshop. A number of comic-book artists will be on hand to assist and share differing viewpoints.

According to the Arts Council, all drawing materials will be provided to participants including Cape Comic Con Artboards. Completed Artboards can be used as a free ticket for the 2014 Cape Comic Con for children age 12 and younger.

Parental supervision is required for children under 12.

If you have any questions contact the Arts Council a call at 573-334-9233.