Humane Society offers free spay/neuter vouchers

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be offering free vouchers for spaying and neutering pets in an effort to reduce pet overpopulation in the area.It will take place Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Salvation Army located at 701 Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau.Vouchers will be available beginning at 11 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis. Participants will need to know the sex and weight of their pet, but should not bring the pets to the event.For more information, contact the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri at 573-334-5837.