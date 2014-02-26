4th Annual Carbondale Seed Swap - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4th Annual Carbondale Seed Swap

(Source: Carbondale Community Farmer's Market) (Source: Carbondale Community Farmer's Market)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbondale gardeners are invited to bring their own saved seed to exchange with others at the fourth annual Seed Swap.

According to Angie Kuehl with the Carbondale Community Farmers Market, you don’t have to have seed or seed saving experience to participate, as this event offers a chance to learn how to save different types of seed.

The Seed Swap offers heirloom, organic and a variety of seeds from farmers, local gardeners, and community members.

This year’s Seed Swap is being hosted by the Carbondale Community Farmers Market, located at Carbondale Community High School.

Winter market hours are 9:00 a.m. – noon.

For more information about the seed swap or the market, contact the market’s manager, Angie Kuehl at 618.340.2160 or visit the market online at www.carbondalemarket.com.

