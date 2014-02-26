Get Covered Illinois March 31 signup deadline approaching - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Get Covered Illinois March 31 signup deadline approaching

(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)
The March 31 enrollment deadline to sign up for health coverage through Get Covered Illinois is quickly approaching. 

According to the Jackson County Health Department, enrollment assistance is free and available at many locations throughout southern Illinois.  

Jackson County Health Department -- 618-684-3143 ext. 110

Shawnee Health Care – Carbondale 618-519-9900

Shawnee Health Care – Marion 618-997-5270

Carterville Family Practice Center -- 618-985-4841

Murphysboro Health Center  -- 618-687-3418

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department -- Marion 618-993-8111

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department – Benton 618-439-0951

Christopher Greater Area Rural Health -- 618-724-2401 ext. 1675

Johnston City Community Health Center -- 618-983-6911

Rea Clinic -- 618-724-2401

Sesser Community Health Center -- 618-625-6979

More information about Get Covered Illinois can be found at www.getcoveredillinois.gov.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:38 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:38:27 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

  • AL Pastor on storm damage: ‘This is not going to stop the church’

    AL Pastor on storm damage: ‘This is not going to stop the church’

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-03-20 08:32:51 GMT
    West Point Pastor, Ronny MooreWest Point Pastor, Ronny Moore

    West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.

    West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.

    •   
Powered by Frankly