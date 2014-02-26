Home badly damaged in early morning fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Home badly damaged in early morning fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A fire caused extensive damage to a home in Cape Girardeau early Wednesday morning.

A fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home at 1704 Big Bend Road.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were showing from the house.

The fire had already spread through the first and second floors.

A considerable amount of the second floor had already collapsed

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department estimates $45,000 in damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department, and Missouri State Fire Marshals Office.

