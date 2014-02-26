Home badly damaged in early morning fire

A fire caused extensive damage to a home in Cape Girardeau early Wednesday morning.A fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home at 1704 Big Bend Road.When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were showing from the house.The fire had already spread through the first and second floors.A considerable amount of the second floor had already collapsedNo one was home at the time of the fire.The Cape Girardeau Fire Department estimates $45,000 in damage to the home.The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department, and Missouri State Fire Marshals Office.