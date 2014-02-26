School bus drivers say too many people run bus stop sign

Some states are cracking down on drivers who run the stop signs attached to school buses. In some cases, lawmakers are trying to change the law. Local bus drivers, like Kelly Elizalde, say they wish Missouri would do the same.

When your child gets on the school bus, your hope is that they have a safe ride to and from school. However, school bus drivers say other drivers on the road after violate a simple traffic law, running the stop sign attached to the bus, which can put children at risk.

Cape Girardeau public school buses carry about 1,700 students every day. Elizalde said with this precious cargo, you can never be too careful.

"Go slow when you see school buses coming through," Elizalde said.

However, Elizalde said drivers break the law too often.

"Sometimes [people run the stop sign] twice a day on the same route," Elizalde said. "I had two cars pass one day right behind each other when the stop sign was out."

KFVS News mounted a GoPro camera on a school bus and rode along during the morning bus route, trying to catch someone running the stop sign on video.

"On Sprigg sometimes they just go right past me," Elizalde said.

While it didn't happen with the report was onboard, Elizalde said it is very common in the Heartland. First Student manager Mike Patton said his drivers repeatedly report these incidents.

"We try to get the make and model of the car, and license plate number, color of the car," Patton said.

Police officers say it may seem like a minor traffic offense, but it can have serious consequences.

"You may not even see a child around, you may not see anybody around, but what happens ‘if?'" asked Officer Darrin Hickey.

Hickey said by law, drivers are required to stop any time the stop sign is out, expect under one circumstance.

"If the highway is more than four lanes, then the opposite traffic does not have to stop," Officer Hickey said. "Meaning on Kingshighway, if it's stopped facing southbound, if you're northbound then you would not have to stop."

Adults on the school bus say they do their part to educate kids about traffic safety.

"We always make sure to tell them as soon as they get off the bus to look both ways before they cross the street just to make sure they are as conscientious and as careful as they can possibly be," said school bus monitor Brodrick Twiggs.

They are now asking that we, as drivers, do our part to keep the future of our country safe.

"[Think about the chance] you're taking whenever you decide to go through the stop sign, you're taking somebody else's child's life in your hands," Elizalde said.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.