Need for foster families is great in southern Illinois

Thousands of families every year open their hearts and homes to foster children. Foster children are kids who the courts have placed in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services for a time.

Beth Sutton Steinmetz works every day to find new families willing to open their homes to foster children and walks them through the licensing process.

“There’s no such thing as too many foster parents,” said Sutton Steinmetz.

Foster families must undergo background checks, home visits, interviews, and they must complete 27 hours of specialized training.

In the coming weeks, Sutton Steinmetz will be working to sign up potential foster parents for PRIDE training. Pride stands for Parent Resources for Information, Development, and Education. The next PRIDE class kicks off on March 29. The class doesn't’t happen often; the next class after March won’t happen until May.

If you’d like to learn more about becoming a foster parent, you can stop by Illinois Mentor’s office in Marion located at 4505 West DeYoung Street, or attend a special meet and greet hosted by Illinois Mentor at the Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion on Saturday, March 8.

