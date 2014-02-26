New app offers tools to help women stop dating violence

A new mobile application aims to help women learn if they’re in an unsafe relationship.

Researchers with the University of Missouri and Johns Hopkins University collaborated to create the One Love My Plan app. It’s a free, anonymous application that helps women determine if they’re experiencing the normal ups and downs of a relationship, or if they’re involved in a potentially dangerous situation.

The One Love My Plan app opens with a series of questions to help define dangerous relationships and develop a plan to get help if needed.

“if they have experienced [domestic violence] earlier in their life, if their parents have been in an abusive relationship they are more likely going to have the red flags of those potential domestic violence relationships,” said victim’s advocate Sheila Frampton with the Women’s Center in Carbondale.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline website, females ages 18 to 24, and 25 to 34 generally experience the highest rates of intimate partner violence. According to a recent Pew Research survey, those are the same age groups most likely to turn to an app as nine out of 10 18 to 29 year olds own a cell phone and say they use mobile applications.

The app is password protected, but not fool proof says Frampton. It connect to outside websites that are not password protected and would show up in a search history for snooping eyes to see.

“I think it could be a good thing, but if they have someone who is stalking them and looking at every single move they make, technology is not the way to go per se,” Frampton said.

Frampton suggests letting a friend download the app on their phone for you to look through, or looking at the One Love My Plan website on a public computer at your local library. However, she says technology can’t replace the help trained victim advocates can provide.

“One on one is always better,” Frampton said. “A person going through this type of situation needs support.”

To download the One Love My Plan app, just search One Love My Plan in your iPhone or Android app store.

