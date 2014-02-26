Survey: Heartland low on list of best states in America - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Survey: Heartland low on list of best states in America

An annual survey shows that the Heartland ranks low on a list of the happiest states in America.

The results come from thousands of interviews conducted by Gallup and health-improvement company Healthways.

The 6th annual "State of American Well-Being: 2013 State Rankings and Analysis" examines perceptions on topics like healthy behaviors, work environment, financial security and shelter and healthcare to rank each state.

The results show that nearly every state in the Heartland was ranked in the bottom ten states.

Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri all ranked in the bottom ten.

Kentucky ranked as number 49 out of 50.

Illinois fared much better, falling at about the middle of the list at number 22 out of 50.

On an interesting not, except for Hawaii, all the happiest states have very intense winters.

West Virginia ranked as the least happy state while North Dakota ranked as the happiest.

You can view the full map here: http://info.healthways.com/wbi2013

