Fire marshal investigating 2 Cape Girardeau house fires

Crews put out a fire at a house on Louisiana in Cape Girardeau, Mo. (Source: Rochelle Steffen, KFVS Photojournalist)

The Missouri Fire Marshal's Office is investigating two suspicious fires in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, crews were called to the 400 block of Louisiana around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire blew out the windows of the home, but it was quickly put out.

Police say the home is owned by Southeast Hospital and was used to house guests.

No one was inside or using the home at the time of the fire. The house suffered major damage.

Police say the house was burglarized before the fire began.



About six hours later, crews put out a fire on Big Bend Road.

Firemen say the flames were shooting out of the top of the house and the second floor had collapsed by they time they arrived.

No one was home and the fire is also considered suspicious.

Police say they are investigating whether or not the two fires are related.



