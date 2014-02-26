Amber Alert for 15-year-old Texas girl canceled in Missouri

The suspect vehicle is a 2004 Volkswagon Passat similar to the one pictured with Texas plates DF7T507. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

An Amber Alert issued Tuesday night for a 15-year-old Texas girl has been canceled in Missouri.

The Nacogdoches County, Texas Sheriff's Department has issued the alert for Nomei Velazquez. They say she was abducted in Nacogdoches, Texas at 7 a.m. on February 24.

The Amber Alert was canceled in Missouri as the suspect and victim are no longer believed to be in Missouri.



Velazquez is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and carrying a brown purse.

The suspect is Juan Fabian Arenas Delacruz, a Hispanic male, and is 5 feet, 6 inches and 180 pounds with some facial hair.

Delacruz is driving a silver 2004 Volkswagon Passat with Texas registration DF7T507. The car was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 on Interstate 35 northbound in Lenexa, Kan.

Anyone with information should immediately call 911 or Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Department at 936-560-2607.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.