Heartland officers face disciplinary action for alleged 'professional courtesy'

Did officers put some people above the law by extending what's called, "professional courtesy?"

In December, a Du Quoin officer committed a possible arrestable crime and could have faced charges in Mount Vernon. Instead, police there let him go.

Then, in an unrelated event in February, a spouse of a Mt. Vernon police officer could have been arrested and possibly charged with a crime in Du Quoin, but was not.

"The discipline and with all officers in our department being reminded of their obligation to treat everyone equally under the laws that they enforce," said Du Quoin Mayor Rex Duncan.

As it stands now, a second Du Quoin police officer and an unknown number of Mt. Vernon officers face disciplinary action.

Police will not say what crimes where allegedly committed.

