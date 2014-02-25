Soldier surprises first grade son

It was a normal day in Ms. Dawn Smith's first grade class at Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.Leelan Johnson was reading to his classmates when his dad, Joshua Johnson, walked in.Johnson just returned home from Afghanistan where he was stationed for seven months with the 1138th Engineer Battalion."Of course, I also got a great welcome home from his momma at the airport," Johnson said. "She kind of tackled me but it was nice. It felt great. It makes every bit of what we do over there worth it when you come home."Johnson said he's glad to be home.

