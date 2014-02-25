Carbondale City Council names new member - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale City Council names new member

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale City Council met Tuesday evening to select the new council member.

They chose Corene McDaniel. She will serve this current term until next spring, which is 14 months.

McDaniel will not seek re-election, she is only serving this term.

The spot on the council was vacated by Don Monty, the new Carbondale mayor.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly