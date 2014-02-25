Crash on U.S. Hwy. 45 sends 2 to hospital

Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 45 on Tuesday, February 25.



At about 7 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6700 block of U.S. Highway 45 for an injury crash.

When they arrived, they found that Hooper, 27, of Paducah was driving his 2009 Chevrolet passenger car southbound on U.S. Highway 45. They say Hooper was trying to merge from a left turn lane back into the fast lane of U.S. Highway 45 when he failed to see Greg Potts, 28, of Paducah who was driving his 2003 Honda passenger car in the same fast lane.

Hooper and Potts then hit, causing both vehicles to leave the road.

HollyAnn Tharp, 22, of Metropolis Ill., a six-year-old and a three-year-old were all occupants of Hooper’s vehicle.

According to deputies, only Tharp and Potts were taken to hospitals for apparent non-life threatening injuries.

