National school technology leader visits Poplar Bluff R-I schools

A national school technology leader visited Poplar Bluff R-I Schools recently.



Jon Corippo, assistant superintendent of curriculum & instruction for the Mariposa County School System in California, discussed digital curriculum implementation with Poplar Bluff R-I administrators and teacher representatives from each of the schools earlier this month in the Administrative Building.

Corippo, who R-I Superintendent Chris Hon met at a leadership conference in St. Louis, offered to visit Poplar Bluff for free to collaborate. He holds such titles as Apple Distinguished Educator, Google Certified Teacher, and has been involved with one to one initiatives since 2008.

