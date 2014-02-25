2 teens injured in crash on Hwy. A

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway A on Monday, February 24.

At 2:10 p.m. troopers responded to the crash about 5 miles southwest of Patton, Mo. where a 2003 Ford driven by a 16-year-old girl from Marquand ran off the right side of the road. According to MSHP, the girl overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, a fence and then overturned and hit a utility pole.

The teen driver had moderate injuries. Her 15-year-old passenger had minor injuries. They were both taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital by ambulance.

