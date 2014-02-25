SIDS Awareness: Doctor and coroner speak out about safe sleeping - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIDS Awareness: Doctor and coroner speak out about safe sleeping practices

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
It’s an experience no parent ever wants to have – waking up to find their newborn not breathing – even dead.

Some local doctors and experts are concerned co-sleeping is leading to accidental suffocation in spite of studies that say it’s proven when newborns sleep with parents or older siblings the babies are at higher risk for SIDS.

Doctors stress babies should be sleeping along or on their backs.
 
“I am not sure what’s leading to the increase in co-sleeping but it may have something to do with the economy and people staying with relatives who might not have the proper resources available,” said Dr. Paul Caruso of Southeast Health.
 
“The majority of cases I’ve investigated involving otherwise healthy babies who died suddenly for no apparent reason had to do with co-sleeping situations that can lead to accidentally suffocation or a number of factors,” said John Clifton, Cape County Coroner.
 
Meanwhile many groups now advocate co-sleeping, but doctors we spoke with warn against it.
 
“The best way for a baby to sleep is alone on their backs with a firm mattress and fitted sheet,” said Dr. Caruso.
 
Links for more information:

March of Dimes.
Safe Sleep.
SIDS.
American Academy of Pediatrics.
Southeast Health Resources.
Direct link to SIDS information from Southeast Health.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

