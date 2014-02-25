New details in the missing SIU student case

The Illinois State Police say it was a routine stop, but would that have helped local law enforcement in the case of a missing Southern Illinois University student?

Pravin Varughese got in a car with someone he met the night he went missing. Investigators say he ran into the woods after getting into a fight with that person.

Illinois State Police say a trooper pulled up behind a vehicle that was stopped on the south shoulder of Route 13 in the morning hours of February 13.

It was the same car where just moments earlier Varughese was in.

The trooper spoke with the driver who didn't want to file a police report.

In a statement released by ISP, "The trooper conducted an extensive search of the area and no suspect was located."

The trooper then cleared the scene.

Carbondale police would get a tip from the driver the following Monday.

On Tuesday, crews found Varughese's body five days after he was reported missing.

Officers are not required by law to communicate between departments.

The statement from state police also said the trooper did nothing wrong and followed protocol.

We have yet to learn the identities of the trooper and the driver of the vehicle.

The case is being investigated by Carbondale Police Department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.