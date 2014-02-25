Senior Leadership Development Program met in Cape Girardeau

A Senior Leadership Development Program meeting at Saint Francis Medical Hospital on Tuesday featured guest Herb Kuhn, President of the Missouri Hospital Association.

The agenda for Monday's meeting talked about new coverage opportunities for Missouri and the impact on health delivery systems. This 18 month program discusses ways to better health services in Missouri including new coverage opportunities, impact on health and service utilization, issues in Medicaid Reform among other points of interest.

Kuhn headed discussions and looked into statistics in areas to better their the health coverage and the needs of the community.

