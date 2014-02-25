Poplar Bluff schools' win in chili cook-off

Third grader Lee Thompson of Oak Grove Elementary views the architectural rendering of the proposed intermediate school for grades 4-6 where he will be able to attend if the school’s operating levy issue passes April 8. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I Schools)

Tim Krakowiak welcomes the public to the Mule Barn and fields questions about the facilities master plan. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I Schools)

Rod Priest serves chili out of the Mule Barn to one of many tasters. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I Schools)

Poplar Bluff Schools’ Mule Barn Master Chefs took first place out of more than 20 teams in the Judges Choice category during the United Gospel Rescue Mission’s ninth annual Mason Dixon Chili Cook-Off Saturday, February 22, at the Black River Coliseum.

Rev. Gregory Kirk, executive director of the Rescue Mission, presented the school a check for $200, but the team donated the winnings back. The Chili Cook-Off serves as a primary fundraiser for the non-denominational faith-based homeless shelter.

Cooking for the Master Chefs was Chartwells Food Services Director Paul Stolle and culinary arts teacher Aaron Hudlow of the Technical Career Center; R-I Assistant Superintendent of Business/Finance Rod Priest constructed the booth; Junior High history teacher Marcia Priest helped decorate; Instructor Fawn Luecke’s kindergartners provided the artwork; and R-I Communications/Marketing Coordinator Tim Krakowiak created the theme.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.