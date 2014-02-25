Rte. NN in Mississippi Co. to close for pipe replacement

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route NN will be closed while crews replace a culvert pipe under the road.

This section of road is located between County Road 220 and County Road 351.

Weather permitting, crews will be working Tuesday, March 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MoDOT says the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.