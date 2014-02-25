ISP participates in 2014 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge

From left to right: Trooper Ben Higgerson, Trooper Bridget Rice, Trooper Jerod Belford, Master Sergeant JD Murphy, Intern Dillon Lee, and Trooper Michael Usher Not pictured: Trooper Tim Baker. (Source: Illinois State Police)

For the second year in a row on February 22, Illinois State Police District 22 Troopers participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Illinois Special Olympics.

Seven members of District 22 took the plunge into SIU Campus Lake in Carbondale.

Hosted by Law Enforcement Torch Run, a program of Special Olympics, polar plunges throughout the state of Illinois directly benefits Special Olympics Illinois. Total donations to date for the Carbondale plunge are over $54,000.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.