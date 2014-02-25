Charleston man charged for allegedly damaging jail property

A Charleston man already behind bars is facing an additional charge after an investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, the incident began as an argument between two inmates over what to watch on TV.

The verbal exchange escalated, according to Jail Administrator Cory Hutcheson, until Mark Mowery picked up the television remote and threw it against the wall.

When confronted about his destructive behavior, Mowery denied responsibility for breaking the remote.

Fortunately, Corrections Officer Riley Hadenfeldt witnessed the incident and seized the shattered pieces before they could be hidden or made into other contraband.

“When an inmate tears up county property, it costs the taxpayers money,” said Sheriff Keith Moore. “We treat our property with respect, and we demand that same respect from the inmates we house.”

Mark S. Mowery, 51, of Charleston, was charged with damage to jail property, a class D felony punishable upon conviction by up to four years in prison.



“We work hard to minimize damage to jail property, but it does happen.” said Jail Administrator Cory Hutcheson, “When it does, we work even harder to ensure those responsible for intentional damage are held accountable.”

Mowery was jailed prior to this offense on first degree assault and weapons-related charges.

As of press time, Mowery remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center, with bond set at $1,005,000 cash only.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

