Wyatt man facing jail contraband charges

A Mississippi County man is facing felony charges after he was caught sneaking drugs into the Mississippi County Detention Center over the weekend.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, Ronnie Brittain was booked last week after turning himself in on a Charleston municipal warrant.

During an inventory of the inmate’s property, Corrections Officer Riley Hadenfeldt found a small baggie concealed in Brittain’s coat. Then, upon closer inspection, Officer Hadenfeldt noticed the baggie contained a small amount of marijuana.

At that time, Brittain reportedly told corrections staff that he had borrowed the coat and someone else must have put the marijuana in his pocket. Brittain later conceded the marijuana was his but he had forgotten it was there.

The item was turned over to the Jail Administrator, Deputy Cory Hutcheson, who performed a field test on the substance and confirmed it was marijuana.

Ronnie M. Brittain, 18, of Wyatt, Mo., was charged with one count of delivery/possession of a controlled substance within the county jail, a class C felony punishable by up to seven years in the Department of Corrections.

As of press time, Brittain remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

