Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff on Feb. 26

Governor Steve Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff Wednesday, February 26 in honor of a Kentucky Marine who died while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.

According to the Department of Defense, Master Sgt. Aaron C. Torian, 36, of Paducah, Ky., died Feb. 15 while conducting combat operations in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. He was assigned to 2nd Marine Special Operations Battalion, Marine Special Operations Regiment, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, N.C.

Services for Master Sgt. Torian will be held Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. Eastern time at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.