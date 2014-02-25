Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to unlawful firearm possession

A Poplar Bluff man recently pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm.

Artari J. Amos, 31, pleaded guilty to one felony count of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He appeared before the United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr.

On November 13, 2012, Poplar Bluff police officers received a report of shots fired near a home on Poplar Street. The officers responded to the scene and detained Amos after witnesses told officers that Amos had a handgun. A search of the area where Amos was found led to the discovery of a Ruger .45 caliber pistol in the basement of a house.

An ATF laboratory tested the known DNA sample taken from Amos and a DNA sample obtained from the Ruger pistol. That laboratory determined that the DNA found on the pistol was consistent with Amos' known DNA sample.

Amos had previously been convicted of three prior felonies and is therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm. He now faces a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing has been set for May 27.

This case was investigated by the Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith D. Sorrell handled the prosecution for the government.

