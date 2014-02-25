Poplar Bluff students take the Polar Plunge

[Back row, from left]: Trevor Asher, Jasmine Harris, Lydia Keller, Amy Gallamore and Savannah Dobbs; [front row, from left]: Emily Copeland, Hope Conover and Sarah Hicks. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District)

The Poplar Bluff High School Student Council, under the supervision of math teacher Hope Conover, took the Polar Plunge earlier this month at Lake Boutin in Cape Girardeau.

They jumped into frigid water to raise money for Special Olympics Missouri.

“While waiting for the plunging to begin, the weather alternated between drizzling rain and strong gusts of wind,” reported StuCo historian Lauren McClure to the school board Thursday, Feb. 20, during the monthly meeting. “We were informed that the ice was broken up and removed from the plunging section.”

