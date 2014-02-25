Family speaks after 2-year-old nearly drowns - Marion train vs. car - Concerns over white van reports

Family speaks after 2-year-old nearly drowns - Marion train vs. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A two-year-old boy is recovering after a near drowning in a creek in Carter County Monday. Kadee Brosseau has an update from family on the boy's condition tonight at 5:00.

A train has collided with a car near Halfway Road in Marion. Two of the car's passengers were taken by ambulance to nearby hospital.

Jackson police are investigating a report of a white van just days after a Cape Girardeau elementary school student ran from a man in a white van.

A southeast Missouri Ag company is using a drone to survey crops. Get a close up view tonight at 5:06.

Senate Bill 1062 has set off a political firestorm since the Arizona Legislature passed it last week.

Bob Reeves says there's a chance for some light snow showers overnight.

A man is facing weapons charges after police got a call about a domestic battery.

Details are still coming out as authorities continue to investigate an SIU student's death. Allison Twaits is live at 6:00 with more.

A $200,000 grant will assist Dutchtown, Mo. with flood buyout and demolition to eliminate future development in the floodplain.

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a man they say was forced to remove social media postings that criticized a police officer in southeast Missouri.

A plastic sheet manufacturer will be expanding to Scott City and creating 28 jobs.

Meet 14-year-old Gabe who is currently looking for "A Place to Call Home."

Todd Richards has St. Louis Cardinals news and looks ahead to high school districts next week.

