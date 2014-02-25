Symsonia Elementary student wins essay contest - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Symsonia Elementary student wins essay contest

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Symsonia Elementary School student recently won an essay contest.

Fifth grader J.C. Hinternish is shown receiving his award as the Symsonia Elementary School winner in the American Association of Retired Persons Kentucky Grandparent of the Year Essay Contest from his principal, Alison Gregory (left), and fifth grade writing teacher Michelle Schmidt.

