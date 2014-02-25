ACLU files lawsuit on behalf of man who posted confrontation with officer

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Jordan Klaffer they say was forced to remove social media postings that criticized a police officer in southeast Missouri.

According to a news release from ACLU Mo., on May 1, 2013, veteran officer Jerry Bledsoe responding to a noise complaint confronted a man who in turn videotaped an alleged confrontation

The man said the officer issued an ultimatum to surrender his guns or be arrested. The man refused, and was arrested for disturbing the peace.

The ACLU says the man then posted the encounter on social media.

The officer then got a court order preventing the man from posting videos, pictures, and text data criticizing the officer on the Internet.