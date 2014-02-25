Boil water order issued for part of Du Quoin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Boil water order issued for part of Du Quoin

DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) - The City of Du Quoin waterworks has issued a boil order for South Jefferson Street from Jackson Street to Van Buren Street.

Repair work is being done on the lines in these areas.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly