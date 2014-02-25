Train and car collide in Marion, at least 1 injured

A train has collided with a car near Halfway Road in Marion.

According ot Marion Police, shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, a passenger vehicle struck a Crab Orchard & Egyptian railroad train traveling eastbound on Halfway Road.

The passenger of the vehicle was taken to Heartland Regional Medical Center by ambulance for injuries.

The conductors of the train and the driver of the passenger vehicle were not injured.



